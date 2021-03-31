GivePenny passes £2m mark raised for charity

GivePenny has now raised £2 million for charity by connecting apps to fundraising challenges.

The digital fundraising platform integrates with sports, gaming, and events platforms including Strava, Spotify, Twitch, Fitbit, and Runkeeper, and also offers charity-facing integrations with the likes of Stripe, PayPal, Mailchimp and Eventbrite.

GivePenny introduced its ‘connected giving’ concept in 2016, and reached £1m raised last year. Six months later, and following the success of virtual fundraising campaigns hosted for the likes of Cancer Research UK, Mind, Help for Heroes and Blue Cross, it has passed the £2m mark.

Lee Clark, founder of GivePenny commented:

“I’m so proud of the team. It’s been a tough year and they have put in the hard yards to help our charity partners raise as much as possible. It’s not lost on me that the £2m has come from people who have used some fundraising features never seen before in our sector and I’m grateful for the trust placed in us in those moments. It’s all been leading to higher amounts raised per person and we can’t ask for more than that. From tracks added to Spotify playlists to earning donations for every mile tracked on Strava, and everything in between, the British public have been amazing in using GivePenny to help them raise more.”

