Chartered Institute of Fundraising sets out action plan for improving response to complaints

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Board of Trustees has today put out a statement following complaints over how it has handled sexual harassment allegations, with an apology, and an action plan for how it intends to move forward.

In the statement, the Board says:

“We want to apologise to the women who have been let down by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising and to everyone who has been upset, frustrated, and angry in relation to reports of sexual harassment. Raising concerns takes courage, and those who do so deserve to be taken seriously and treated with respect and sensitivity. We will do better in how we respond to those who come forward. We will admit to mistakes, apologise for them and share that learning openly.” “Your work, and your professional membership body, must be safe. Sexual harassment is never acceptable, and every single instance must be treated seriously and with respect and sensitivity. The culture change that is needed must put your safety first. Our starting point must be to always believe people who come forward.”

The statement finishes:

“Thank you for speaking up. We are listening, and the change we all want starts now.”

The Board has agreed a plan of action based on 18 recommendations from a learning review conducted HR consultancy Tell Jane.

This includes removing responsibility for dealing with complaints from senior staff and trustees and entrusting it to a new safeguarding and complaints manager. All complaints will also now recorded, however they are made.

The CIoF will also set up a Culture Board to lead a long-term systemic change in culture across the fundraising community and within the Chartered Institute. The set up of this will be led by Ruth Davison, incoming CEO of Refuge and Paul Amadi MBE, Chief Supporter Officer at the British Red Cross, who are both Fellows of the Chartered Institute, They will work closely with CIoF Chair Claire Rowney and Vice Chair Carol Akiwumi MBE as well as David Mbaziira, a culture and communications consultant and member of its EDI Committee.

A Safeguarding Task Group will also be set up to make sure that the changes committed to are delivered. This process will be led by Trustees Nadine Campbell and Isobel Michael.

There will also be a permanent Professional Standards Panel, led by an independent chair, with oversight of every part of the Institute’s complaints and disciplinary process. It will report to Trustees every quarter.

The Institute says that it is initially investing £50,000 to recruit a project manager to deliver the action plan.

It has also set out a timeframe for achieving all of this, intending to:

Receive and digest feedback on its Action Plan by the end of April.

Develop Terms of Reference for the new Culture Board, Safeguarding Task Group and Professional Standards Board within a month

Openly recruit members for these new Boards within 3 months

Deliver all the essential changes to its Complaints and Disciplinary Regulations before the end of July, including taking any necessary decisions at its July AGM

Questions and feedback are welcomes and can be submitted at TrusteeFeedback@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk.