Wonderful uses cutting-edge tech to provide super-slick, user-friendly and cost-effective online fundraising services for UK charities.

There are two key Wonderful services:

The Wonderful Organisation

The Wonderful Organisation is a hugely popular, 100% fee-free, online fundraising event platform, where members of the public can raise money for their nominated charity as a one-day event, or ongoing challenge, including as part of a team of fundraisers. Wonderful.org is funded entirely by the generosity of its corporate sponsors and ensures that every penny raised goes directly to the charity. Unlike other platforms, there are no set-up or subscription fees, no payment processing charges, and no tip jars to support the platform.

Wonderful Payments

Wonderful Payments provides simple, direct donations for charities to use on their own websites. By using direct ‘Pay by bank’ technology, the donation experience is made much easier and more secure for the donor, and payment processing becomes on average 90% cheaper for the charity! With a single, flat-rate fee of just 10p per transaction, charities put more money into the things that really matter.

Be Wonderful

If you’re a charity

As long as your charity has been registered with the Charity Commission for England & Wales or the OSCR for at least 12-months, you’ll be able to get off the ground quickly using the Speedy Boarding process at Wonderful.co.uk.

If you want to fundraise

Whether it’s a night walk, a team head-shave challenge, or a race around the world, by fundraising with Wonderful you ensure more money reaches your chosen charity. You can search for your charity at Wonderful.org and start creating a beautiful fundraising page.

I want to donate

If you have a particular charity in mind, they may already be using Wonderful’s services. If not, let them know about Wonderful so they can make the most of the money you give so generously.



