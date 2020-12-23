Charity Commission awards official charitable status to Leus Family Foundation

The Leus Family Foundation is delighted to announce that the organisation has received official charitable status from the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

Official charitable status is a long-held dream of the Founder, Dmitry Leus FRSA, and newly appointed directors Michael Wynne-Parker KCLJ and Manjit K. Gill MBE. All are committed to building upon the solid philanthropic work already undertaken and feel this new step builds upon the Foundation’s initiative and passion to help, with many years of combined experience, The Leus Family Foundation has a very well-seasoned team at the helm.

The Foundation was formed to develop the potential of children and young people from all backgrounds, in the belief that such support and encouragement leads to their individual fulfilment and will ultimately benefit the wider community.

Founder Dmitry Leus says: “It is a joy that our Foundation is able to help so many young people and it is so rewarding to see the direct benefit that our support has brought to their lives’. We will continue to do all we can and look forward to many valuable partnerships in the future. Having received official charitable status affirms our commitment to our causes and those we work with in the future.”

The Leus Family Foundation already has a successful track record in its aims to be as caring, supportive, and far reaching as possible. The Foundation has enthusiastically supported charities and independent causes that innovate, nurture and support today’s children and young people, whilst also regularly responding to urgent appeals such as, and of more recently, various Covid-19 Relief funds.

Since 2017 Dmitry has actively represented a number of different charities, all of which directly encompass the core values of his foundation, and which he is honoured to represent and support.

The Foundation’s philanthropic work began with its important partnership with St George’s Hospital Charity. Throughout the years Dmitry, recognised Children’s Appeal Supporter of St George’s Hospital Charity, is proud to have maintained a relationship and continues to support initiatives such as funding the recent children’s garden renovations, sponsoring a fundraising dinner at the house of commons in November 2019 and by providing “Buzzy’s” – a child friendly pain distraction device which makes blood tests and injection procedures much quicker and less traumatic for younger patients.

Parallel to this and through his work with the Leus Family Foundation, Dmitry is Ambassador to HealthProm, Patron and Honorary president of Brixton Fencing Club and Patron of Binti International.

He has recently become a proud patron of The Prince’s Foundation. From April this year the Leus Family Foundation has enjoyed building an important relationship with the foundation and its vital projects. Dmitry explained: “I was keen to help with the life and work of The Prince’s Foundation. I am deeply grateful to be acknowledged as a Patron to such an inspiring charity that is committed to building our society now and in the future.”

Another charity he has a personal affiliation with is COPS (Care of Police Survivors). He is acutely aware how diligently the police force works and how hard it can be on their families when things go tragically wrong and so was honoured to sponsor COP’s Winter Ball in February 2020, an event enjoyed by all and a great opportunity to show his respect and support.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Dmitry made supporting his local community, NHS and the vulnerable – young and old, a priority. He responded to appeals from Imperium Health Charity, the Royal Free Charity, Runnymede Hospital and Food Bank and St George’s Hospital Charity.

The Leus Family Foundation this year is looking to grow by adding more charities under its umbrella and also key personnel with extensive experience and expertise in the charity arena, the Foundation is looking forward to a prosperous future helping as many as it can.

For a full list of charity partners and further information on projects undertaken by The Leus Family Foundation please visit www. leusfamilyfoundation.com

Main image: Dmitry Leus (centre) pictured with hospital staff in the revamped Children’s Garden at St George’s Hospital