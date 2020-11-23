Five tips for a successful Christmas e-card campaign on DontSendMeACard

Five top tips for raising donations in lieu of cards this Christmas with e-card fundraising platform DontSendMeACard.com.

Become a charity partner on DontSendMeACard.com and invite supporters to send customised e-cards and donate the cost of cards and stamps this Christmas.

Over 850 charities have jumped on board the initiative and there’s still time for you to join them for Christmas 2020!

Please find below five top tips for running a successful Christmas e-card campaign:

1. Upload your own e-card designs

Charities that have uploaded their own custom artwork see a higher conversion rate, so this is an important starting point.

It’s entirely free to upload your own charity e-cards and the artwork specifications and upload instructions provide step-by-step guidance to getting these in place.

Here’s a great example of a set of e-card designs by Education Support:

2. Invite individual and corporate supporters

Your DontSendMeACard account offers x2 pages for Christmas e-cards. One for individuals and another for companies.

Individuals donate what they would have spent on cards, with a £1 minimum donation. They are then assigned a volume of up to 100 e-cards to send.

Companies donate what they would have spent on producing a corporate Christmas greeting card, and are assigned a volume based on how much they give, with a £50 minimum.

3. Brand your landing page and HTML email template

To enhance your overall presence on the platform there are a number of optional customisations that you can setup. These include uploading a custom banner image to brand your landing page listing.

In addition you can also brand the HTML e-mail that e-cards are delivered within with a custom branded template.

It is entirely free to become listed and use the platform, and the additional branded customisations are optional costs. You can consult the rate card found in the charity dashboard.

4. Time and optimise your campaign

Once you have access to the charity dashboard system you can access a dedicated resources centre. This provides you with insights into best practices for timing your campaign so that you can get the most conversions inline of when donations peak on the platform.

You can also monitor which of your card designs are performing the best by accessing the Card Performance tool.

5. Create other year-round occasions

Now that people are aware that they can support you in this new way, you can take your e-card themes developed and build upon this to offer custom designs for other occasions year-round.

Providing you with a new income stream with donations in lieu of cards for Christmas and other occasions across the year.

Example of Shelter’s range of e-cards on DontSendMeACard:

What types of organisations can join?

Charities in the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, or Ireland can register to become a charity partner.

View a list of what you need for the registration form.

For more information read the Charity Partner FAQ.

How do I sign up?

Register your charity.

It typically takes around 5-10 minutes to complete your registration. The DSMAC team vets each application and aims to activate your listing within 2 business days.

For more information you can download Guidance PDFs here.

What do other charities say about DontSendMeACard?

“DontSendMeACard is a fantastic way of our supporters being able to send Birthday, Christmas and Greeting cards to their loved ones whilst doing something special to help our cause. We love being a part of it!”

Lauren Sanderson, Deputy Charity Manager, Rain Rescue

“Great idea. Help save the planet and support charity at the same time”

Tricia Dendle, via Google Reviews

“Great site with new innovative ideas. Big support to our charity and very easy to navigate and use the site.”

Andrea Kelly, via Google Reviews

To view all testimonials go to:

www.dontsendmeacard.com/what-people-are-saying.html