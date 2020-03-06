Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

We help charities succeed – with insight, imagination and integrity.

Action Planning is a community of consultants with three decades experience in serving the not-for-profit sector. We bring a wide range of specialist expertise, as well as a deep and comprehensive understanding of the leadership, funding, personnel and practical challenges that organisations face, to provide expert consultancy and support to help them succeed.

As a critical friend, we deliver strategic guidance and a comprehensive range of valuable, cost-effective, integrated services that increase impact and effectiveness.

There are many stages on a charity’s journey, where there are decisions to be made, and obstacles to be overcome. We understand your challenges and have the people, skills and experience to help you on your way, starting from where you are now.

 

Contact details:

01737 814758
office@actionplanning.co.uk
www.actionplanning.co.uk

