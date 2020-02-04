GoodJobs aims to transform how charities recruit fundraisers by slashing the cost of recruiting a charity fundraiser. Instead of paying for every job advert, charities pay an annual subscription, starting at only £120, to be able to post an unlimited number of jobs!

For the very smallest charities, the GoodJobs service is free.

The job board is also designed to transform charity fundraiser recruitment. GoodJobs will be donating a percentage of the profits generated from GoodJobs subscriptions to the GoodJobs Fund. This will distribute grants to support equality, diversity and inclusion in charity recruitment and training.

GoodJobs will be providing a range of support to charities looking to recruit their first ever fundraiser. In partnership with, Charity People, GoodJobs has compiled free tool-kits for charities to help them recruit the ideal person and for fundraisers and volunteers to find their perfect job. Charity People will be supporting a free advice line to offer further help to charities taking this important step.

