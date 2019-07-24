Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 24 July 2019
0 Comments
The grant-makers in this edition of the ’s guide were all registered in 2018/19.

They include charities established by entrepreneurs, investment bankers, sports people and a notable fashion designer.

Each grantmaker is listed with the following details:

  • Grant-maker’s aims and objectives
  • The causes or types of project they do and do not fund
  • Contact details, policies and application guidelines
  • Any available social media account information

This edition was edited by Ian Pembridge and Scott Mason.

The Guide to New Trusts has been a fantastic tool when researching for potential new funders. The guide offers the information in a clear and concise format, saving valuable research time.

Julie Booth, Trust and Legacy Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

 

The Guide to New Trusts 2019/20

The Guide to New Trusts 2019/20 Rating:
List Price: £60.00
Sale Price: £42.75
(as of 24/07/2019 08:47 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

The Guide to New Trusts 2019/20 out of 5 based on ratings. 3929 user reviews
https://fundraising.co.uk/2019/07/24/the-guide-to-new-trusts-2019-20/

