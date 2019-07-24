The grant-makers in this edition of the Directory of Social Change’s guide were all registered in 2018/19.
They include charities established by entrepreneurs, investment bankers, sports people and a notable fashion designer.
Each grantmaker is listed with the following details:
- Grant-maker’s aims and objectives
- The causes or types of project they do and do not fund
- Contact details, policies and application guidelines
- Any available social media account information
This edition was edited by Ian Pembridge and Scott Mason.
‘The Guide to New Trusts has been a fantastic tool when researching for potential new funders. The guide offers the information in a clear and concise format, saving valuable research time.‘
Julie Booth, Trust and Legacy Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice
The Guide to New Trusts 2019/20
|
List Price: £60.00
Sale Price: £42.75
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days
Product Description
No description available.
Details
No features available.
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]