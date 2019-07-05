From direct mail to digital: how fundraising is evolving

Fundraising has been experiencing the effects of digital transformation in recent times but much of the industry is really just embarking on their own journey. An upcoming webinar on “How Fundraising is Evolving” on July 9th considers the driving forces behind a digital-first approach in the sector and why it’s important that organisations embrace these changes or risk losing out on attracting a new generation of donors and advocates.

Unlocking the power of available technology opens the potential for a paradigm shift towards longer lasting relationships with donors and engagement through multiple connected causes versus just a single one. According to a 2017 report from Classy, “The State of Modern Philanthropy: Examining Online Fundraising Trends”, recurring donors are 440% more valuable than one-time donors. What does this move towards a longer-term donor-centric approach look like and how can organisations put in place the building blocks to achieve this?

When comparing the possibilities for example of digital fundraising versus street fundraising there are numerous areas where technology comes into play. From looking at a donor’s demographic data to aggregating causes that resonate with them, right through to whether donations are made in response to a peer-to-peer campaigns or an organisation’s campaign pages – the scope for more compelling stories that are supported by underlying data is significant and opens the doors to more personalised and engaging donor journeys.

Speakers on the webinar come from Salesforce.org an industry leader in end-to-end fundraising and engagement solutions in the non-profit sector; Raise Now a leading online fundraising platform solution and Relish Marketing a digital agency that provides services to non-profits organisations.

Discussions will centre on what’s important to know today such as the trends and technology dominating the sector today along with practical tips. It will also touch on future trends that will shape the industry, in particular, looking at peer-to-peer fundraising, the role of marketing automation and payments infrastructures.

