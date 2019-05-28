New guide released to help charities choose fundraising software

A new three step guide to help charities select fundraising CRM software has been released by charity software partner Blackbaud Europe.

How to Choose a Fundraising CRM has been designed to help non-profit organisations review their specific fundraising and donor management needs, then match them to a software solution that works for their charity.

The eBook covers three key stages of the software selection process:

1. Preparation

The steps an organisation should take to successfully uncover their specific needs. Advice includes tips on assembling an effective project team, understanding internal approval processes and how to prepare a charity for cultural change

2. Selecting a vendor

An overview of the key questions that charities should ask their potential vendor, how to prepare for a software demonstration and a guide to making the final decision.

3. Implementation and go-live

How to make the most of a new solution once it is in place, and actions that charities should take to realise a return on their investment.

The guide also includes a section on the mistakes commonly made by organisations reviewing their technology, and a list of pitfalls to avoid while undertaking a software evaluation project.

The new eBook is the third edition of Blackbaud’s how-to guide to selecting fundraising software, with over 1,000 organisations downloading previous versions since 2017.

Speaking on the release of the guide Casper Harratt, Director of Business Operations and Marketing at Blackbaud Europe, said “With half of new donors not giving again in year two, the rapidly changing digital habits of supporters, and a shifting data protection landscape, building strong relationships with donors and effectively managing fundraising campaigns has never been more important.

“That’s why we’ve revised our guide to selecting a fundraising CRM. We wanted to ensure we’re able to address the specific challenges facing charities in 2019. The latest edition of our eBook streamlines the evaluation process to provide a more concise, but equally comprehensive, guide to choosing fundraising and donor management software.”

You can read the full eBook.