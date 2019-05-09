Directory of Social Change

Helping you to help others.

DSC has helped make tens of thousands of charities stronger for over 40 years.

We’re all here for you. Every single member of our team works for DSC because we have a passion for what you do, the incredible changes you make for others in the world every day.

Put simply, we provide training courses, publications, online funding databases, research, conferences, a bookshop and library at our London office and lots of free resources on our website such as top tips and best-practice articles. If you work for a charity we aim to support you in everything you do.

We’re also fighting your corner through our policy activities – working hard to make the UK a better environment for charities to thrive in and help those you’re there for.

Get a feel for what we do by browsing our website, and sign up for DSC email communications for the very latest in charity top tips, advice, new books and training, funding news, commentary, special offers and free stuff.

Contact: George Knight, Head of Customer Services

Address: 352 Holloway Road, London, N7 6PA

Tel: 020 7697 4200

Email: cs@dsc.org.uk

Website: www.dsc.org.uk