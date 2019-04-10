Lightful is a technology company for social good, helping good people and great causes better realise their purpose and ambitions.

Lightful’s social media management platform helps charities schedule posts ahead of time, learn which content performs best and start raising more awareness and funds. Alongside this, Lightful Labs is a full-service, creative technology consultancy working with great charities, trusts and foundations across multiple cause areas to transform their approach to digital.

We believe that those doing the greatest good deserve the best technology – to find out more, visit lightful.com.

Contact

Lightful

68-80 Hanbury Street

London

E1 5JL



Priscila Aragon, Customer Support Associate

020 3972 6541

