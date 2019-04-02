We’re Ethicall. We specialise in ethical telephone fundraising just for charities and are ‘proper’ passionate about communicating charity causes to charity supporters.

For us, ethical fundraising is about providing inspiring and nurturing conversations with supporters, so that charities achieve the best possible long term return on their investment with us. We also have fantastic proven experience of being superbly strategic and inspiringly innovative.

We use the telephone to translate a charity’s cause and passion to their supporters, in their voice. Whether the charity wants to bring new donors on board, or maximise existing support and engagement, all our telephone fundraising campaigns are bespoke, strategic and integrated with other fundraising activity. We are experts in asking for support and will ensure all campaigns run smoothly and efficiently.

Based in Bristol, we run both national and local campaigns for charities large and small. We are passionate about everything we do and pride ourselves on keeping each of our charity clients and their supporters really happy.

We would love to hear about how we could work together, so please give us a call or drop us a line.

Ethicall Ltd, The Waterfront, Welsh Back, Bristol, BS1 4SB

0117 4281900

alex@ethicall.org.uk