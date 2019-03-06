It’s easier than you think to change to a Fundraising CRM that meets your needs

Access thankQ, the Access Group’s cloud-based CRM for charities, has unveiled a new simplified approach to switching to a CRM that truly meets your needs.

FlightPath is a unique programme of best practice implementation to get new customers quickly up and running with Access thankQ.

With pre-defined paths outlining the included modules and services, as well as options for additional services, FlightPath makes changing CRM clear and simple.

Sarah Coke, Head of Customer Success in the Not For Profit Division says: “Our 6 step process takes you from the start of your CRM project, to when you go live and beyond, ensuring you have a smooth transition with minimal impact to your fundraising. Your FlightPath is aligned to your needs and your current data status and it is all agreed beforehand so there are no surprises”.

Gary Drew, Divisional Director, comments: “We understand that whether you are doing your first ever CRM project, or you want to move to a provider that better meets your needs, it can be an anxious time trying to balance the risks of undertaking such a project. We find that many of our new customers have remained with an unsuitable provider much longer than they wanted to, as they were overwhelmed by making a change. We want to remove these concerns, so you can concentrate on your own charitable purposes with the tools you require to be successful.”

Access thankQ CRM software helps you use your time and data more intelligently for greater success in your charity. Giving you the freedom to focus on your supporters and making a bigger impact. As part of the launch Access are hosting a live webinar on Tuesday the 12th of March to outline the benefits of Access thankQ alongside the new FlightPaths.

Register now to find out more.