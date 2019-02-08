Behavioural Economics and Social Impact for Good 25/3/19

Last year I organised the UK’s first seminar on the use of behavioural economics and neuroscience in social impact product.

70 people braved a snowy London to hear a number of speakers hear how these emerging disciplines have transformed commercial marketing and how some of the techniques, used ethically, can also transform the effectiveness of the areas of social justice: fundraising, education, campaigning, engagement, and advocacy.

Over the year since that first seminar I’ve seen an increasing body of evidence emerge that neuroscience and behavioural economics really are the next big things in social change. That’s why I’m organising a much bigger event in London on 25th March with ten amazing speakers from UK, Europe and the US, two stellar plenaries, and nine separate workshops. Among these already attending are British Red Cross, MSF, World Animal Protection, Children’s Society, WWF and more.

All the presenters will be talking about stuff I think you’ll be interested in – how to structure asks to maximise donations, how to create powerful supporter journeys, using decision science, how to ‘decode’ what donors really want, how to create powerful behavioural engagement nudges… and more… like how to encourage people to give to food banks, how to improve volunteering,

how reduce the impact of loneliness, how to encourage engagement in the arts. You can see the full programme here.

And if you want to book you can do that here.



The day has a number of elements:

• two inspiring plenaries sessions and nine practical workshops to choose from

• case studies from the charity and commercial sector

• a networking lunch with other participants and the speakers



There are some fabulous speakers coming including:

• Omar Mahmoud, Chief of Global Knowledge at UNICEF International on how the emotional donor concept is changing humanitarian engagement

• Phil Barden, former VP of marketing with Unilever, and Author of best-selling Decode’ on what really motivates consumer behaviour

• Clare Delargy, Senior Advisor Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) – the UK’s Nudge Unit – on tackling loneliness and other challenges to mental health

• Madeleine Croucher, Behavioural Specialist, Ogilvy Consulting sharing research examples on The Persuasive Brain: Using BE to drive social improvements.

• Meredith Niles, Executive Director of Fundraising and Engagement at Marie Curie on turning Insight into Action

Plus other workshops on using behavioural economics in the arts, how to create supporter journeys, how stories work through neuroscience, and more. It’s a packed day!

All the original earlybird places have gone. BUT as a reader of UK Fundraising, I don’t want you to miss out, so I’ve created a secret discount code – BRF19 (Bernard Ross Friend 2019) 😉 –you can use to secure a place at a special price saving £50 on the £200 cost. Even better you can use this code twice- bring a colleague.)

The seminar takes place at Friends House Conference Centre on 25th March 2019 09.00—17.00.

And if you just want to know more about behavioural economics and social change there’s a host of information here.