Fundraising in the workplace: benefits for all

People are motivated to fundraise for charities for many reasons, but typically it is to raise the profile of a charity that has struck a personal chord with them. Not only do charities benefit from the money that is donated, but the fundraiser and donors benefit from the feel-good factor that giving provides.

Fundraising in the workplace can be an easy and effective way of raising funds for a charity. Whether you want to hold coffee mornings, event days on the premises or sponsor a local run, fundraising is a positive experience that benefits the workplace. However, there will be some hoops that you need to jump through to get your fundraising ideas off the ground.



Check your company policy

Some companies have defined policies in place that prohibit individual fundraising; however, this does not mean that you can’t approach management about a company-wide support of a charity, you just need to understand their current position and design a proposal that details the benefits to the business.

Factors to consider

Some business owners need a little convincing to start fundraising as a business. For example, there may be implications for their public liability cover which need to be explored.

Insurance providers such as Hiscox can provide insurance cover that can accommodate charity fundraising events. Essentially, it can protect a business should damage or injury occur involving clients or members of the public.

There may be other concerns, too. Perhaps fundraising will impact your ability to complete your role – a distraction from duties. However, the benefits of fundraising for businesses should be explained:

● Increases visibility in the local community and improves public relations

● Increases brand recognition

● Enhances the business’s reputation

● Provides an opportunity to network and gives exposure to different sectors

● Enhances the morale of employees and encourages collaboration

● Supports the business’s mission statement

● Donating to charities is tax deductible

● Increases revenue



How to choose a charity

Choosing a charity for the business to support is tricky when there are so many worthwhile causes. For the relationship to be mutually beneficial, it needs to be a logical union.

Mission statement:

The business’s mission statement guides all the daily operations and defines the motivating philosophies that drive it; use this to identify a natural connection to a potential charity partner.

Customers and clients:

What causes will resonate with the customers and clients? Your choice of charity needs to be appeal to your target audience, so research where their values lie and select a charity that aligns with their principles.

Employees:

Choosing a cause that is close to the heart of colleagues means that they will be more motivated, passionate and focused on fundraising.

For businesses, fundraising for a charitable cause can make business sense and positively impact its perception by the public. Consumers have been found to be more likely to buy goods and services from businesses who engage with charities and their local community.

Social responsibility is a high up on the agenda for forward thinking organisations and is a great way to enhance and strengthen a brand.