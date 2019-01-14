Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Can we talk?

Posted by on 14 January 2019 in Advertorial
0 Comments
Giles Pegram CBE
Can we talk?

Do you want to achieve significant growth, deliver a big appeal, drive donor focus through your organisation or simply need a mentor? I might be able to help.

I work with only a few clients. Fit is always the most important factor for both.

Let’s chat, by phone or, better, over a cup of coffee.

Giles Pegram

P.S. if you don’t know me, my credentials are viewable at www.gilespegram.com.

Giles Pegram CBE
Consultant

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />