Who’s moving? Charity sector recruitment round up for January 2018

With a New Year often seen as a new beginning, here is a selection of the sector’s most recent movers who are starting off the year in a range of new charity roles.

British Stammering Association appoints new Communications Director

The British Stammering Association (BSA) has appointed Kate Dickson as Communications Director, responsible for external and internal communications. She will also lead the rollout of BSA’s new awareness campaign, Stamma, set to launch early 2019. Dickson has over 15 years’ experience across the private, public and not for profit sectors and joins BSA from Viacom International Media Networks, where she was Communications Director for Nickelodeon UK and Channel 5’s Milkshake!.

New Director of Engagement for Anthony Nolan

Anthony Nolan has appointed Terence Lovell as Director of Engagement. As Anthony Nolan moves into a new strategic period Lovell, who joined the charity at the end of November, will lead the charity’s work to recruit people aged 16-30 to the UK stem cell register, to fundraise and to raise awareness through communications, brand and digital engagement. He most recently held the position of Director of Development at Teach First where he oversaw voluntary income as part of the organisation’s senior team, and previously worked at Barnardo’s and Save the Children.

Bishop of Ely becomes Patron of Marshal Papworth Fund

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, has been appointed as patron of the Marshal Papworth Fund, a charitable fund educating agricultural and horticultural students from developing countries in UK colleges and universities. The Fund is looking forward to working closely with the Bishop to identify and nurture potential partners, sponsors and advocates to help it secure its future and enable more agricultural students from developing countries to benefit from its scholarships.

Big Lottery Fund appoints NI Director

Kate Beggs has joined Big Lottery Fund as its new Northern Ireland Director to lead on awarding National Lottery funding to support people and communities in Northern Ireland. Beggs joins the Big Lottery Fund from the public sector with 17 years’ experience in the UK Civil Service. She was previously Deputy Director in the Northern Ireland Office, leading their external political and community engagement. Prior to joining the Northern Ireland Office, she held a wide-ranging series of roles in the Diplomatic Service, in the UK and abroad.

New Trustees for British Red Cross

The British Red Cross has appointed Dennis Dunn and Emma Monkman as Trustees to the board. Dunn, formally Cheshire President of the charity, is a specialist in business information systems, advising universities around the world. Previously Pro Vice Chancellor International of the Manchester Metropolitan University he was made Honorary Fellow of MMU and awarded an MBE in 2010 for his services to higher education. Dunn is also Chairman of the Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a Deputy Lieutenant of Cheshire, and served as a Magistrate for over 20 years.

Emma Monkman has volunteered with the British Red Cross for nearly seven years with roles including Emergency Response Volunteer, Refugee Support and is currently Chair of the Area Volunteer Council. Director at Derby Motorbike Training, a company she set up, Monkman has previously worked for BT Mobile and Thomas Cook Airlines UK Ltd, and currently holds positions as a Trustee on the board of Lyme Green Settlement and Rural Action Derbyshire.

Battersea appoints new Director of Fundraising

Battersea has appointed Catherine Miles as Director of Fundraising, replacing Liz Tait, who recently moved to head up fundraising at the Teenage Cancer Trust. Miles joins Battersea from Breast Cancer Now, where she was Director of Fundraising & Engagement and played a significant part in the charity’s development and growth. Prior to that she was Fundraising Director at Anthony Nolan. She will be responsible for driving innovation and income and supporter growth for Battersea, providing leadership across the fundraising directorate for the charity.