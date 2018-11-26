Reinforcements: How to Get People to Help You

Dr Heidi Grant explains how we can elicit helpful behaviour from your friends, family, and colleagues, in a way that leaves them feeling genuinely happy to lend a hand.

This should sound very familiar to fundraisers. The Agitator commented: “The funny part is most of the lessons she has for asking for help from another person apply to asking for a donation. Perhaps this shouldn’t be strange.”

