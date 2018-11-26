Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Reinforcements: How to Get People to Help You

Posted by on 26 November 2018 in Books
Reinforcements: How to Get People to Help You

Dr Heidi Grant explains how we can elicit helpful behaviour from your friends, family, and colleagues, in a way that leaves them feeling genuinely happy to lend a hand.

This should sound very familiar to fundraisers. The Agitator commented: “The funny part is most of the lessons she has for for help from another person apply to for a donation.  Perhaps this shouldn’t be strange.”

List Price: £21.00
Sale Price: £11.21
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

