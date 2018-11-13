Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Invitation: free Google Grant training

Posted by on 13 November 2018 in Advertorial
0 Comments
Google Ad Grants logo
Invitation: free Google Grant training

Access and optimise 90k a year of free Google AdWords for your charity.

Google’s “Google Ad Grant” programme gives UK not for profits the opportunity to access up to £90k a year of free AdWords to promote their organisation and reach new audiences. However, many charities are finding it difficult harness the full value of these grants and finding translating it into donations and other key goals even harder.

To help with this, Raising IT are running a free training webinar, where they will be talking charities though how they can apply for the grant and how they can effectively deploy it to maximise impact on their charitable objectives.

A 40 min webinar will be held on Thursday 15th of November @12pm. You can register for it here.

It will be covering;

– How to apply for a Google Grant with a 100% success rate
– How to ensure you receive the full £90k value of the grant
– How to use the budget to achieve tangible increases in donations and other marketing goals
– How to build a campaign in a way that is sustainable so the grant auto-renews

 

 

Published by Raising IT.

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />