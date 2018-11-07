A promotion by Giles Pegram CBE

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Giles Pegram CBE
Might I be able to help you?

If you are thinking about a major appeal, the NSPCC’s two record breaking Appeals were based on classic principles, well applied. Whether large or small, I could bring you my experience. Of what worked. And where the (many) challenges were, and how we dealt with them. And I could work with you, and offer help based on practical experience.

(And if you haven’t thought about a major appeal, I believe you should. The NSPCC’s appeals were instrumental in transforming its fundraising. I can explain how.)

If you are considering an aspirational fundraising strategy I might well be able to help you, whether you are large or small. One of my favourite current clients is a charity with huge potential which engaged me when it had just 26 donors. (I’ll write a blog when it has reached 2,600 – no, 26,000 donors.)

Fundraising directors who I mentor/coach tell me they find it really helpful. I, too, find it very rewarding.

And I’m happy to take on specific, one off, projects.

I only want a handful of clients were there is a really good fit. I’d be more than happy to meet you in London, or by phone anywhere else. Without any obligation whatsoever on either side. (Another favourite current client is in Australia.)

If you want to know more about me and my experience, have a look at my website www.gilespegram.com . Then send an email to me at giles@gilespegram.com.

I look forward to talking with you.
Giles Pegram CBE
Consultant

As Appeals Director of NSPCC at 29, Giles set up the Centenary Appeal, which raised £15 million, a record at the time in the UK. He lead the growth of NSPCC’s from No.15 in the fundraising charities league table, to No.3. The FULL STOP Appeal raised £274,000,000. This remains a record. Giles was vice-chair of the Commission on the Donor Experience, an initiative aimed at transforming fundraising, to change the culture to a truly consistent donor-based approach to raising money. He is now working to implement its recommendations. He has re-launched himself as a consultant. Giles was ‘UK Professional Fundraiser of the Year 1994’ and received the ‘Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising’ award in 2002.

Related Articles

