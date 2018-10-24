Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Free toolkit helps charities boost end-of-year fundraising

December is the biggest month of the year for fundraising with over 17% of all annual giving taking place, as reported in non-profit technology partner Blackbaud Europe’s End-of-Year Fundraising Toolkit.

The comprehensive guide outlines the steps that charities should take to deliver successful end-of-year campaigns, bringing together insight, tips and strategies with expert input to help fundraisers engage existing supporters, attract new prospects and reengage lapsed donors.

The six-step guide covers how, and why, you need to get your database and analytics ready in advance of campaigns, and includes strategies, best practice advice and checklists to help engage donors, steward new supporters and exceed fundraising goals.

It also describes how to map out engagement strategies, define messaging, appeals and strong calls to action, and ensure multi-channel coverage that cultivates new and existing relationships.

Read the full eBook today.

