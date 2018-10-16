Gala fundraising lunch on Belmond British Pullman

Package includes:

Champagne Reception, canapés, four-course dinner, with a bottle of wine per couple, coffee and petits fours served on a four-hour round-trip journey.

Capacity of train: 226 passengers

Suggested selling price: £299 per person

Potential funds raised: £90 per person x 226 passengers = £20,340.00

Case study – Heart of Kent hospice

Heart of Kent Hospice chartered Belmond British Pullman and offered supporters the chance to step back in time aboard vintage carriages and enjoy a four-course, four-hour, lunch journey around the Kent countryside

◆ Belmond British Pullman was repositioned so guests departed from Maidstone, Kent rather than its usual departure station of London Victoria

◆ The Hospice ran a small-scale marketing campaign to generate interest and bookings

◆ Local media were invited to travel on a scheduled departure 6 months before the charter date to showcase the train experience, which gained great support for the event and resulted in front page, regional headlines

◆ The charter sold out in two weeks and a second charter was confirmed to accommodate the demand

◆ Belmond agreed flexible cancellation terms to minimise financial risk to the hospice

Charity Partners

We have had the opportunity to work with over ten UK charities on several fundraising events and would be delighted to talk to your charity about potential chartering opportunities.

Charities we have worked with

◆ Dove House Hospice Hull

◆ Martin House Hospice Harrogate

◆ The Prince of Wales Hospice Glasgow

◆ Jospice Liverpool

◆ St. Richard’s Hospice Worcester

◆ Lindsey Lodge Hospice Scunthorpe

◆ Ayrshire Hospice

To discuss a project please contact Lara Newell, Karen Carpenter or JR Salenga at tcgroupsuk@belmond.com or on 020 3117 1506

