Morar HPI

Morar HPI

Morar HPI is a research and brand consultancy that combines audience access, methodological and sector expertise, design and technology to deliver ‘Insight for Growing Brands’.

We inform and inspire our clients; bringing data to life, creating action from evidence and developing compelling brands based on knowledge and insight. We have extensive not-for-profit experience having worked with Charities such as Alzheimer’s Society, GOSH, WWF, MSF and CRUK; providing insight solutions for branding, fundraising strategy, retail assessment, communications and campaign evaluation.

We’ve also recently launched BrandVue Charities, the sector’s most comprehensive and extensive syndicated brand and supporter journey tracker.

