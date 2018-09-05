Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving

Posted by on 5 September 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving

Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving

Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving Rating:
List Price: £24.99
Sale Price: £12.39
(as of 05/09/2018 10:23 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving out of 5 based on ratings. 3855 user reviews
Books Generation Impact: How Next Gen Donors Are Revolutionizing Giving £24.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/513hccLp1IL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/09/05/generation-impact-how-next-gen-donors-are-revolutionizing-giving/

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.
" />