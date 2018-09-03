Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 3 September 2018 in Books
Peter Panepento is a former Chronicle of Philanthropy reporter and editor, and Antoinette G Kerr wrote for the Lexington Dispatch. Together they share practical advice for nonprofits large and small in how to plan their coverage, how to understand and target their audience, and how to make the most of the opportunities of social .

Modern Media Relations for Nonprofits: Creating an Effective PR Strategy for Today’s World includes a foreword by Kivi Leroux Miller.

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

