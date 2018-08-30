Who’s moving? Recruitment round-up

Here is some of the most recent mover news from the sector, including the retirement announcement of RNLI’s Chief Executive, and a new Director of Fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust.

RNLI Chief Executive announces retirement

RNLI’s Chief Executive Paul Boissier, has confirmed his plans to retire in 2019 after 10 years at its helm. Boissier plans to leave next summer with the post now advertised on its website. Boissier joined the RNLI following a career in the Royal Navy, which included two submarine commands before moving into the surface fleet as the Captain of HMS Chatham. He later became Commander of Portsmouth naval base before moving to Bristol as Chief of Fleet Support. His naval career ended with two years as its Chief Operating Officer, based in Portsmouth.

Image credit: RNLI / David Devins

King’s College London & King’s Health Partners appoint Director of Development

King’s College London and King’s Health Partners have appointed Matthew Gorman as its new Director of Development. Gorman’s previous positions include working at Cancer Research UK and former Director of Development, Alumni and External Engagement at SOAS University of London. He will lead the Development department at King’s, responsible for fundraising for three partners: King’s College London, King’s Health Partners and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust Charity.

We're thrilled to announce that we have appointed Liz Tait as our new Director of Fundraising! More: https://t.co/u7eEniAvI4 pic.twitter.com/zwuY0pAabW — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) August 21, 2018

New Director of Fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust

Liz Tait is joining Teenage Cancer Trust as its new Director of Fundraising, from Battersea, where she held the same position for eight years. Tait’s previous positions include Head of Direct Marketing at the British Red Cross, as well as roles at Sense and Plan UK. Until recently, she was also a long-serving Trustee at Action on Hearing Loss, having served two terms where she supported the development of their fundraising strategy. She is also a trustee of the Institute of Fundraising and currently chairs their Standards Advisory Board. She also chaired the IOF’s Fundraising Convention Board and previously sat on their Learning and Development Committee. Tait Liz up the role from Kate Collins, who moved from Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Teenage Cancer Trust to the position of Chief Executive earlier this year.

New Chair for Association of Charitable Foundations

The Association of Charitable Foundations (ACF) has announced Janet Morrison as its new Chair. Morrison is currently Chief Executive of Independent Age, and will formally take up the role in November, taking over from outgoing Chair Amanda Jordan OBE. Currently the Chair of the Baring Foundation, Morrison is also Chair and founder of the Campaign to End Loneliness and Director of Reconnections Ltd. The appointment comes alongside that of David Renton, Director of Finance and Investment, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Charity, who will take up the role of Treasurer.

We're delighted to announce Tim Hollingsworth (@timhparaGB) has been appointed our new Chief Executive and will join us in November. Full story ➡ https://t.co/4WoT3ulCmK pic.twitter.com/iPO4N5GKc1 — Sport England (@Sport_England) August 24, 2018

Sport England appoints new Chief Executive

Tim Hollingsworth has been appointed Chief Executive of Sport England, replacing Jennie Price in November. Currently Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA), Hollingsworth has led the organisation into four Paralympic Games including a best-ever Winter Games performance at PyeongChang 2018, which saw ParalympicsGB win seven medals including one gold. Before his seven years with the BPA, he held the roles of Director of Policy and Communications, and Chief Operating Officer at UK Sport. He is also a board director of both the Youth Sport Trust and National Paralympic Heritage Trust, and a member of the International Paralympic Committee’s Paralympic Games Committee.