Advertising For People Who Don’t Like Advertising is a book about a communications agency that doubts most communications.

KesselsKramer’s scepticism has “led to a style of advertising which aims to be human and truthful. Sometimes, it succeeds. Sometimes, it doesn’t.”

KesselsKramer documents its creative efforts in this book, offers advice, and reaches out to sceptics whom it admires.

[ ADVERTISING FOR PEOPLE WHO DON'T LIKE ADVERTISING ] BY KesselsKramer ( AUTHOR )Jul-30-2013 ( Paperback ) Rating:

List Price: unavailable

Sale Price: £9.60

Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days



Product Description This is a book by a company that dislikes advertising as much as anyone. Nevertheless, it makes adverts. It has worked with global brands to produce fashion collections and promoted a town with a mass wedding. It creates advertising with more human, truthful communications. The company's name is KesselsKramer. This book describes how to make something you like out of something you don't. As well as drawing on its own experiences, KesselsKramer listens and learns from those who doubt the advertising industry. Stefan Sagmeister explains how quitting work makes you better at working; Hans Aarsman discusses authenticity in image- making; and Alex Bogusky looks at ways to help capitalism grow up. Advertising for People Who Don't Like Advertising is partly a creative handbook and partly an attempt to make the world a very slightly better place. It's intended for anyone who has ever hated a web banner or zapped an ad break. Details No features available.

[ ADVERTISING FOR PEOPLE WHO DON'T LIKE ADVERTISING ] BY KesselsKramer ( AUTHOR )Jul-30-2013 ( Paperback ) out of 5 based on ratings. 3855 user reviews