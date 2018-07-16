New screensaver mines Bitcoin for charity

A screensaver has been created that mines Bitcoin for charity.

Petition platform Change.org and marketing agency TraceyLocke Brazil have created the Mining Screensaver, which allows people and companies to turn their computer’s idle time into donations. Bitcoin ‘miners’ use special software to solve complex math problems. As the problems are solved, the miners receive a certain amount of Bitcoins in exchange. Usually, mining takes place on large networks of special computers that are dedicated to mining, as a single ordinary computer acting alone would take a very long time to mine enough Bitcoin to be useful.

The screensaver pools the mining efforts of many computers to speed this up. Each computer earns a micro-fraction of a Bitcoin. Once mined, all of the micro-fractions of Bitcoin automatically transfer to the Change.org Foundation account and become donations.

Change.org estimates that 10,000 computers, using the screensaver for 12 hours every day, could raise around 10,000 USD worth of Bitcoin in one month. The project is also open source, meaning that other NGOs can develop their own fundraising projects using the platform.