Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Where Good Ideas Come From: the Natural History of Innovation

Posted by on 16 July 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Where Good Ideas Come From: the Natural History of Innovation

Steven Johnson, the author of Everything Bad is Good for You, argues that ‘Eureka!’ moments are seldom what they appear to be. In this book he explores the secrets of inspiration.
Given today’s technology he argues that “radical is extraordinarily accessible to those who know how to cultivate it.”

Watch author Steven Johnson explain where good ideas come from in this TED talk in Oxford.

(WHERE GOOD IDEAS COME FROM: THE NATURAL HISTORY OF INNOVATION) BY Johnson, Steven(Author)Paperback Oct-2011

(WHERE GOOD IDEAS COME FROM: THE NATURAL HISTORY OF INNOVATION) BY Johnson, Steven(Author)Paperback Oct-2011 Rating:
List Price: unavailable
Sale Price: £13.99
(as of 16/07/2018 10:42 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 4-5 business days

Product Description

Paperback

Details

No features available.

(WHERE GOOD IDEAS COME FROM: THE NATURAL HISTORY OF INNOVATION) BY Johnson, Steven(Author)Paperback Oct-2011 4.0 out of 5 based on 30 ratings. 3855 user reviews
Books (WHERE GOOD IDEAS COME FROM: THE NATURAL HISTORY OF INNOVATION) BY Johnson, Steven(Author)Paperback Oct-2011 Paperback https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41INrv%2BVJfL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/07/16/good-ideas-come-natural-history-innovation/

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />