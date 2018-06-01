AidCoin to match 2018 FIFA World Cup auction winning bid in cryptocurrency

AidCoin is to match a £5,000 winning bid in a 2018 FIFA World Cup prize auction to benefit The Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) charity.

The auction, run by CharityStars in support of the charity, finished on 31 May, and accepted bids in AidCoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It offered one lucky bidder and child aged 12-17 the chance to open the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The final bid was £5,000, and gives the winner two tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2018 game (England vs. Belgium) on Thursday 28 June, along with return flights, deluxe accommodations, pre-match hospitality and a number of other prizes. AidCoin is to match the winning bid in AidCoin cryptocurrency, with the money raised in the auction benefitting The Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE).

The prize package was donated by British luxury yacht manufacturers, Sunseeker International. The money raised from the auction will support a new BLUE project based on the island of Menorca, and designed to safeguard one of the last unspoiled areas of the Mediterranean under serious threat from unregulated fishing, tourism and pollution. BLUE has designed a programme, which will protect fish stocks, reduce plastic waste, promote sustainable fishing and connect the recreational boating community with marine conservation.

Francesco Nazari Fusetti, Founder and CEO of AidCoin, said:

“AidCoin is pleased to be supporting BLUE’s latest project. We believe in the power of AidCoin to reinstall trust in the face of recent adversities within the financial management of charities. It enables a transparent, trackable and completely secure means of donating to charities via the Ethereum blockchain. “In a world that is buzzing about how cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are defying odds and creating positive disruption within an array of sectors, it’s definitely time for the third sector to reap the benefits of such a new era of charitable giving.”

CharityStars will soon be announcing more celebrity-driven campaigns, as well as its next wave of Blockchain Charity Auctions, after an auction for a power lunch with Bitcoin.com CEO, Roger Ver raised $87,000 for AntiWar.com in January.