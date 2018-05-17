Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About the World

Posted by on 17 May 2018
Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World

… and why things are better than you think!

The late Hans Rosling offers a remarkably optimistic interpretation of just how far humanity is come in his last publication. 

Despite what you read and watch in the news, the human race has made some tremendous advances in health, wealth, longevity and co-operation over the last two or three hundred years.

Rosling encourages us to understand . His is not some rosy-eyed Pollyanna approach: he has the and the to back up his views.

A shot in the arm for those in charities who do face the world’s challenges every day. People have made a positive difference in the past and are continuing to do so, even if their achievements don’t make headline news.

 

 

