Who’s moving? Appointment round-up

Here is a round up of six of the latest appointments in the sector, both charity and supplier-side.

Thrilled to announce that I'm the new Chief Supporter Officer @BritishRedCross Looking forward to achieving great things with an amazing team and volunteers #powerofkindness — Paul amadi (@pablito100001) May 10, 2018

Paul Amadi joins British Red Cross as Chief Supporter Officer

The British Red Cross has announced that Paul Amadi will be joining it as Chief Supporter Officer. Amadi is currently Executive Director of Fundraising & Engagement at the MS Society and he has also held Director of Fundraising roles at Diabetes UK, NSPCC and RNIB. He has also served as Chair of the Institute of Fundraising and is a founder of the Black Fundraisers’ Network. The Chief Supporter Officer is a new role at the British Red Cross, which will replace the role of Executive Director of Fundraising and reflects its desire to offer a great experience that inspires supporters to connect with the organisation at different stages of their life in different ways.

We're delighted to welcome Chris Sherwood as our new CEO! Chris comes with a wealth of digital and innovation experience from the charity sector, and we're excited to work with him: https://t.co/0YMZrxwWH9 pic.twitter.com/YR8AwSEHZr — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) May 3, 2018

Chris Sherwood announced new RSPCA CEO

Chris Sherwood, CEO of charity Relate, has been appointed as the RSPCA’s new Chief Executive Officer. Sherwood has been Chief Executive of the relationship charity since 2015, and will take up his new position on 1 August. He has 15 years’ experience of working in the voluntary sector, joining Relate as Director of Policy, Communications and Digital Services in 2012. Previously he had worked at Scope as Director of Innovation and Development and before that was Senior Development Manager at Nesta where he led their work on Co-production, People Powered Health and Ageing.

Adapta Consulting appoints Rob Gethen Smith as Partner

Rob Gethen Smith has joined as Partner at information systems specialists, Adapta Consulting. Gethen Smith has 20 years’ experience working in the not-for-profit sector, as Chief Information Officer for several national charities and cultural institutions. He joined on 1 May.

Emma Thomas joins YoungMinds as Chief Executive

YoungMinds has announced the appointment of Emma Thomas as its new Chief Executive. Her previous work as a consultant working within the charity sector and supporting digital adoption and strategic development has included support for a range of charities such as Barnado’s, YMCA, London Youth and VInspired and a number of projects focusing on wellbeing and mental health support for young people. Previously, she was the CEO of YouthNet. She has also worked in the commercial sector and for the BBC.

Meryl Davis appointed CEO at Contact the Elderly

Contact the Elderly has announced that Meryl Davies has joined the charity as its new Chief Executive Officer as of May 8. Davis joins the charity having held roles in various non-profit organisations, most recently as CEO of Habitat for Humanity Great Britain. She follows previous CEO Mary Rance and Cliff Rich, who will now continue as Deputy Chief Executive.

Svetlana Kirov joins Carers Trust as Director of Fundraising and Communications

Svetlana Kirov has been appointed as the new Director of Fundraising and Communications for Carers Trust. She joins the charity from Samaritans where she acted as a Fundraising Consultant. Prior to Samaritans, she worked at Beating Bowel Cancer and Diabetes UK. She replaces Giles Meyer, who was promoted to Chief Executive.