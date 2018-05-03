Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Think Small: The Surprisingly Simple Ways to Reach Big Goals

Posted by on 3 May 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Owain Service and Rory Gallagher from The Behavioural Insights Team share a seven-step framework “to help all of us apply the insights from the behavioural science research to our own lives”.

It helps us “when we recognise that we want to do something, but haven’t necessarily got the tools at hand to follow through.”

The book sets out to help you make better decisions at work, rest and play.

It has already sold 30,000 copies and is now out in paperback.

List Price: £9.99
Sale Price: £6.37
Product Description

