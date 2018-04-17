Contactless donation point to help Cardiff’s homeless sees 502 donations in 3 weeks

A contactless donation point set up in Cardiff to help the city’s homeless raised 502 donations in three weeks last month.

The Give DIFFerently campaign aims to help frontline services combat rough sleeping across the city. Over three weeks in March, the campaign’s funder FOR Cardiff trialed a contactless donation point on the Hayes in the city, enabling people to donate £2 day and night with the tap of a card.

In addition to the contactless technology, people have also been able to give to the campaign via text to donate.

The trial initiative received 502 donations and following the successful response, FOR Cardiff is considering rolling out further technology later in the year.

Adrian Field, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, the business improvement district for the city, said:

“We are delighted to see that the trial of this type of giving has been so well received in Cardiff. It is imperative to us that we invest in the longevity of the campaign. We are looking to work with local businesses to facilitate other contactless pay points and methods of alternative giving around the city.”

Give DIFFerently was launched in November 2017 to encourage people in the city to think differently about how they give to those who are begging, homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Managed by the Community Foundation in Wales, voluntary and third sector organisations can apply for grants of between £250 and £750. These will be allocated to help individuals who need it the most with 10% of the fund ring-fenced for organisations working with those at risk of Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Main image: Cardiff Blue’s Sam Warburton donating via contactless to Give DIFFerently.