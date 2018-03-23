Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Data Science for Fundraising: Build Data-Driven Solutions Using R

Posted by on 23 March 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Data Science for Fundraising: Build Data-Driven Solutions Using R

This book will help you understand why is important, how to succeed in science, and various science recipes to solve fundraising problems using programming language ‘R’.

Its authors Ashutosh Nandeshwar and Rodger Devine say that “by reading Data Science for Fundraising, you’ll save 100s of hours spent on frustrating searches on R and data science.” 

Ashutosh Nandeshwar, PhD is the author of Tableau Data Visualization Cookbook, and has developed analytical solutions for all stages of the student life cycle. He is leading the data science, reporting, and relationship management efforts at the University of Southern California.

Rodger Devine is a Senior Executive Director at the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences College of University of Southern California. He leads a comprehensive fundraising analytics, annual fund and pipeline development program. He earned a MS in information retrieval and analysis from the School of Information at University of Michigan. 

They are offering a free chapter download with more than 10 R recipes for fundraising analysis.

 

Rating:
List Price: unavailable
Sale Price: Too low to display.
(as of 21/03/2018 20:30 UTC - Details)
Availability: unspecified

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

out of 5 based on ratings. 3800 user reviews

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />