Data Science for Fundraising: Build Data-Driven Solutions Using R

This book will help you understand why analytics is important, how to succeed in data science, and various data science recipes to solve fundraising problems using programming language ‘R’.

Its authors Ashutosh Nandeshwar and Rodger Devine say that “by reading Data Science for Fundraising, you’ll save 100s of hours spent on frustrating searches on R and data science.”

Ashutosh Nandeshwar, PhD is the author of Tableau Data Visualization Cookbook, and has developed analytical solutions for all stages of the student life cycle. He is leading the data science, reporting, and relationship management efforts at the University of Southern California.



Rodger Devine is a Senior Executive Director at the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences College of University of Southern California. He leads a comprehensive fundraising analytics, annual fund and pipeline development program. He earned a MS in information retrieval and analysis from the School of Information at University of Michigan.

They are offering a free chapter download with more than 10 R recipes for fundraising analysis.