Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Diversify

Posted by on 12 March 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Diversify

TV presenter and co-founder of the WIE Network (Women:Inspiration and Enterprise) June Sarpong MBE is delivering one of the plenary sessions at the Institute of Fundraising’s National Fundraising Convention in July 2018.

Her book ‘Diversify’ has won extensive praise.

‘Engaging and informative … June Sarpong examines the research behind and discrimination while grounding them in personal narratives, highlighting our common humanity.’
Kofi Annan, co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize

‘I am so glad June Sarpong is working on this matter of diversity. We don’t seem to know how to handle differences. When will we learn that we share one common humanity as Shakespeare’s Shylock declared so eloquently?’
Desmond Tutu

 

Diversify

Diversify Rating:
List Price: £18.99
Sale Price: £7.24
(as of 12/03/2018 13:06 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

Diversify 4.4 out of 5 based on 8 ratings. 3800 user reviews
Books Diversify £18.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41PHy%2B%2BZfyL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/03/12/diversify/

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />