TV presenter and co-founder of the WIE Network (Women:Inspiration and Enterprise) June Sarpong MBE is delivering one of the plenary sessions at the Institute of Fundraising’s National Fundraising Convention in July 2018.
Her book ‘Diversify’ has won extensive praise.
‘Engaging and informative … June Sarpong examines the research behind diversity and discrimination while grounding them in personal narratives, highlighting our common humanity.’
Kofi Annan, co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize
‘I am so glad June Sarpong is working on this matter of diversity. We don’t seem to know how to handle differences. When will we learn that we share one common humanity as Shakespeare’s Shylock declared so eloquently?’
Desmond Tutu
Diversify
|
List Price: £18.99
Sale Price: £7.24
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days
Product Description
No description available.
Details
No features available.
Get free email updates
let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.