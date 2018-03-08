Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Guide to New Trusts 2017/18

The Guide to New Trusts 2017/18

This guide by Rachel Cain and Judith Turner helps charities stay aware of new sources of from grantmakers.

It includes over 100 new funders, registered with the Charity Commission or the Scottish Charity Regulator in 2016/17, whose giving criteria are general enough to be relevant to the greatest number of charities.

At a glance you can ﬁnd the details of each new grant-maker, their aims and objectives, the kinds of project they fund and their application process. This new edition also includes more corporate charities than before, as well as providing information on grant-makers established by individuals, families and even a number of famous faces. These grant-making charities present some truly exciting opportunities for fundraisers.

The guide includes:

  • Essential, up-to-date information in every entry
  • Clearly presented material, for quick reference
  • Details of the causes that these grant-makers do and do not fund
  • Facts about the grant-making charities’ policies, contact details and application guidelines where available

 

“We rely heavily on The Guide to New Trusts to support our fundraising programme. It is very easy to navigate and packed full of useful, up-to-date information.”
Sam Gargan, Trusts Manager, Blue Cross

The Guide to New Trusts 2017/18

The Guide to New Trusts 2017/18
List Price: £60.00
Sale Price: £45.31
(as of 07/03/2018 23:53 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 2-3 business days

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

The Guide to New Trusts 2017/18 out of 5 based on ratings. 3800 user reviews
