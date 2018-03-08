The Guide to New Trusts 2017/18

This guide by Rachel Cain and Judith Turner helps charities stay aware of new sources of funding from grantmakers.

It includes over 100 new funders, registered with the Charity Commission or the Scottish Charity Regulator in 2016/17, whose giving criteria are general enough to be relevant to the greatest number of charities.

At a glance you can ﬁnd the details of each new grant-maker, their aims and objectives, the kinds of project they fund and their application process. This new edition also includes more corporate charities than before, as well as providing information on grant-makers established by individuals, families and even a number of famous faces. These grant-making charities present some truly exciting opportunities for fundraisers.

The guide includes:

Essential, up-to-date information in every entry

Clearly presented material, for quick reference

Details of the causes that these grant-makers do and do not fund

Facts about the grant-making charities’ policies, contact details and application guidelines where available

“We rely heavily on The Guide to New Trusts to support our fundraising programme. It is very easy to navigate and packed full of useful, up-to-date information.”

Sam Gargan, Trusts Manager, Blue Cross

