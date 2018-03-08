Top marketing veteran Ann Handley wrote this book because she couldn’t find what she wanted – part writing guide, part handbook on the rules of good sportsmanship in content marketing, and all-around reliable desk companion for anyone creating or directing content on behalf of brands.

The book consists of six parts:

How to Write Better

Writing Rules

Story Rules

Publishing Rules

Things Marketers Write

Content Tools

Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content 4.4 out of 5 based on 20 ratings. 3800 user reviews