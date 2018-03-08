Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content

Posted by on 8 March 2018 in Books
0 Comments
Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content

Top marketing veteran Ann Handley wrote this book because she couldn’t find what she wanted – part writing guide, part handbook on the rules of good sportsmanship in content marketing, and all-around reliable desk companion for anyone creating or directing content on behalf of brands.

The book consists of six parts:

  • How to Write Better
  • Writing Rules
  • Story Rules
  • Publishing Rules
  • Things Marketers Write
  • Content Tools

Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content

Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content Rating:
List Price: £20.99
Sale Price: £11.71
(as of 08/03/2018 23:32 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 24 hours

Product Description

Title: Everybody Writes( Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content) <>Binding: Hardcover <>Author: AnnHandley <>Publisher: JohnWiley&Sons

Details

No features available.

Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content 4.4 out of 5 based on 20 ratings. 3800 user reviews
Books Everybody Writes: Your Go-to Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content Title: Everybody Writes( Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content) <>Binding: Hardcover <>Author: AnnHandley <>Publisher: JohnWiley&Sons £20.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41T3wgE4pbL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/03/08/everybody-writes-your-go-to-guide-to-creating-ridiculously-good-content/

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />