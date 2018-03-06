Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds

How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds

“How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds” is a guide to thinking productively and avoiding traps of bad thinking in polarised times.

It is a treatise on why we are not as good at thinking as we assume, but how recovering this lost art “can rescue our inner lives from the chaos of modern life.”

is an important skill for charity fundraisers and communicators, arguably even more so when putting across our messages in an era of ‘fake news’ and increasing questioning of how charities work, fundraise and make a positive difference.

Alan Jacobs is Distinguished Professor of the Humanities in the Honors Program of Baylor University. 

“Just when it feels like we’ve all lost our minds, here comes Alan Jacobs’s How to Think, a book infused with the thoughtfulness, generosity, and humor of a lifelong teacher. Do what I did: sign off social media, find a cozy spot to read, and get your mind back again. A mindful book for our mindless times.” 
Austin Kleon, bestselling author of Steal Like an Artist

