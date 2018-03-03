Story: Substance, Structure, Style and the Principles of Screenwriting

Story is about form, not formula, says award-winning Hollywood scriptwriter Robert McKee.

Storytelling is a key skill for fundraisers, so this guide for screenwriters, filmmakers and novelists has much of relevance to fundraisers.

McKee runs popular courses to share his insight and experience on writing original and memorable stories. His alumni include Quincy Jones, Diane Keaton, Gloria Steinem, Julia Roberts, John Cleese and David Bowie.

Oscar-winning producer Ed Saxon says: “Robert McKee is The Godfather of story and an essential thought leader.”

Actor and writer John Cleese says of Robert McKee’s course: “It’s an amazingly important course that I’ve gone back to do three times.”

Product Description The author's international screenwriting workshops have long won acclaim from celebrities, film industry professionals and enthusiastic students alike. In this guide, he presents his knowledge of the essentials of screenwriting and storytelling. "Story" deciphers the guiding structural principles that animate every classical and award-winning film, ranging from "Citizen Kane" through to modern acclaimed works like "The English Patient". Details New

