Marga Hoek explains how the UN Sustainable Development Goals, business and capital interrelate to unlock new markets and open up opportunities worth trillions of dollars.

Hoek is a non-executive director and a thought-leader on sustainable business and capital. Her former book New Economy Business was awarded management book of the year.

“I firmly believe both business and capital can and should play a significant role in solving our global challenges,” says Ms. Hoek.

Unilever CEO Paul Polman says of the book: “We can be sure this inspiring book will reach interested readers across the globe.”

Feike Sijbesma, CEO and Chairman DSM, commented: “This book offers business leaders many insights, ideas and practical cases on how business can contribute to a sustainable world.”

Gérard Mestrallet, ENGIE Chairman says Ms. Hoek “provides us with such a thorough yet inspirational book about the synergy between business, capital and the SDGs.”

The book was launched at Davos on 25 January 2018.

To encourage business to support the shift to ‘business for good’ at the scale needed to achieve the SDGs, The Trillion Dollar Shift is published by Routledge as an open access e-book in addition to the printed version.

