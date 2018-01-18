Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

UnBranding: 100 Branding Lessons for the Age of Disruption

Posted by on 18 January 2018 in Books
Learn from 100 branding stories that will challenge your assumptions about business today and teach valuable, actionable lessons.

It’s not about going backwards, it’s about moving forward with purpose, getting back to the core of good branding while continuing to innovate and improve without leaving your values behind.

This book is from the authors of UnMarketing.

Topics include:

  • Growing and maintaining your voice through the noise
  • How to focus on the right tools for your business, for the right reasons
  • Maintaining trust, consistency and connection through customer service and community
  • The most important question to ask yourself before innovation
  • The importance of personal branding in the digital age
  • How to successfully navigate feedback and review

 

Product Description

