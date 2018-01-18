UnBranding: 100 Branding Lessons for the Age of Disruption

Learn from 100 branding stories that will challenge your assumptions about business today and teach valuable, actionable lessons.

It’s not about going backwards, it’s about moving forward with purpose, getting back to the core of good branding while continuing to innovate and improve without leaving your values behind.

This book is from the authors of UnMarketing.

Topics include:

Growing and maintaining your brand voice through the noise

How to focus on the right tools for your business, for the right reasons

Maintaining trust, consistency and connection through customer service and community

The most important question to ask yourself before innovation

The importance of personal branding in the digital age

How to successfully navigate feedback and review

