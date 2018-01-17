Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Business of Giving

Posted by on 17 January 2018 in Books
0 Comments
The Business of Giving

The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment reviews current thinking and surveys the key techniques any philanthropist or grantmaker should adopt.

Published by Cass Business Press, it also outlines a generic social investment process that can be utilised for all philanthropic or grantmaking programmes. Essential reading for all engaged in or with an interest in philanthropy or civil society in general.

(Cass Business Press)

The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment (Cass Business Press)

The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment (Cass Business Press) Rating:
List Price: £19.49
Sale Price: Too low to display.
(as of 17/01/2018 14:10 UTC - Details)
Availability: unspecified

Product Description

The Business of Giving reviews current thinking and surveys the key techniques any philanthropist or grantmaker should adopt. It also outlines a generic social investment process that can be utilized for all philanthropic or grantmaking programmes. Essential reading for all engaged in or with an interest in philanthropy or civil society in general.

Details

No features available.

The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment (Cass Business Press) 4.5 out of 5 based on 2 ratings. 3760 user reviews
Books The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment (Cass Business Press) The Business of Giving reviews current thinking and surveys the key techniques any philanthropist or grantmaker should adopt. It also outlines a generic social investment process that can be utilized for all philanthropic or grantmaking programmes. Essential reading for all engaged in or with an interest in philanthropy or civil society in general. £19.49 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41LiLa1jaQL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/01/17/the-business-of-giving/

26 total views, 0 views today

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />