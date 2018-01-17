The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment reviews current thinking and surveys the key techniques any philanthropist or grantmaker should adopt.
Published by Cass Business Press, it also outlines a generic social investment process that can be utilised for all philanthropic or grantmaking programmes. Essential reading for all engaged in or with an interest in philanthropy or civil society in general.
(Cass Business Press)
The Business of Giving: The Theory and Practice of Philanthropy, Grantmaking and Social Investment (Cass Business Press)
