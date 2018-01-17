0 Comments
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business and the World
Don Tapscott, the author of Wikinomics, shows how the blockchain will shape the next era of prosperity in finance, business, healthcare, education, governance, and many other fields.
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business and the World
|
List Price: £11.99
Sale Price: £7.66
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days
Product Description
BRAND NEW, perfect condition.
Details
No features available.
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business and the World 3.6 out of 5 based on 28 ratings. 3760 user reviews
Books Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business and the World BRAND NEW, perfect condition. £11.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/517Wxb%2BrkCL._SL160_.jpghttps://fundraising.co.uk/2018/01/17/blockchain-revolution/
19 total views, 0 views today
Get free email updates
let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
* We do not share your email or personal details.