We do lots for fundraising.

iPad Auction

Secret Bid Silent Auction

Desirable Lot Items

Fundraising Auctioneers

Event MC / Hosts

Part of The Moonlighting Group – a family business established in 1996 – Auction Direct offer a boutique alternative in the competitive fundraising auction sector.

Proud of our service levels, attention to detail, exclusive range of lot items, quality iPad technology, tried and tested secret bid silent auction system and so on, it is no surprise that 90% of our new clients stay with us for their next event (and the next one…).

Not only do we hand pick our unique collection of Experiences, but our VIP Concierge booking service ensures 100% satisfaction for your supporters when they enjoy our holidays or activity days.

Our Limited Edition Art collection is dynamic and popular – and our Memorabilia is always hand-signed by the star, with hologram certificates and signing photographs to authenticate the item.

A quick comparison of our pricing with the likes of Givergy or FR Events, together with the fact that you keep every penny above our low cost price – and you won’t need a University Degree to see the difference in the auction profit that your charity will achieve, having Auction Direct as your partner.

For a boutique service, clear pricing and the best result for you, contact Neil Townend at Auction Direct – the CLEAR ALTERNATIVE.

sales@auction-direct.co.uk

www.auction-direct.co.uk

01386 725 092

1 total views, 1 views today