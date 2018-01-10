CFRE and AFP Master Trainer Jason Lewis believes that “the missing link in most fundraising strategies is the oversight and direction designed to ensure that fundraising professionals are meeting measurable and objective performance expectations.”

He expands on this in his book, arguing: “The War for Fundraising Talent will be won by retaining more of the talent we already have and empowering our new recruits with an environment where fundraising professionals can achieve mastery and find meaning in their work and demonstrate distinct and deliberate practices that they can be recognised and admired for.”

He describes fundraising as “an emerging profession that is currently working its way through its messy adolescent years.”

The War for Fundraising Talent: And How Small Shops Can Win out of 5 based on ratings. 3752 user reviews

Books The War for Fundraising Talent: And How Small Shops Can Win £12.99 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41834GKeuUL._SL160_.jpg https://fundraising.co.uk/2018/01/10/the-war-for-fundraising-talent-and-how-small-shops-can-win-2/

3 total views, 3 views today