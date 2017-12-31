0 Comments
How to Change The World: the essential guide for social sector leaders
Craig Dearden-Phillips has updated his 2008 title ‘Your Chance to Change the World’ with this new guide.
The practical guide looks at leadership from a range of angles, including transformation, digital, entrepreneurial, cultural, team, funder, charismatic, and future.
It concludes with an examination of “your leadership”.
It features a foreword by Norman Lamb MP.
|
List Price: £14.99
Sale Price: £9.74
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days
