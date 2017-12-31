Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How to Change The World: the essential guide for social sector leaders

Posted by on 31 December 2017 in Books
Craig Dearden-Phillips has updated his 2008 title ‘Your Chance to Change the World’ with this new guide.

The practical guide looks at from a range of angles, including transformation, digital, entrepreneurial, cultural, team, funder, charismatic, and future.

It concludes with an examination of “your leadership”.

It features a foreword by Norman Lamb MP. 

List Price: £14.99
Sale Price: £9.74
Product Description

