Fundraising and Zombies: A Guide to Charity Management

Posted by on 29 December 2017 in Books
Fundraising and Zombies: A Guide to Charity Management

Why do so many charities underperform? Why do they get into such trouble? And why do charities constantly fail to deal with the zombies stalking their corridors at all levels?

John Baguley explains how to defeat these ‘zombies’, either by reforming them or by facing up to the task of getting rid of them.

John Baguley originally blogged on the zombie phenomenon in the fundraising and charity sector here on UK Fundraising:

• Fundraising and zombies (7 February 2013)

• Zombies on the board (18 September 2013)

 

 

List Price: £18.99
Sale Price: £11.04
