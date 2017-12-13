2017 Christmas singles round up: 16 songs to sing along to

Less than a fortnight to go and competition is hotting up for the number one spot in the singles chart. Will it be one of these 16 songs doing good for charity this Christmas?

Crisis has launched its 50th anniversary single – Ralph McTell’s Streets of London, rerecorded and sung by McTell himself and also featuring Crisis Choir and Annie Lennox.

Eleven-year-old Liam Price from Solihull has written, recorded and released his first single to raise funds for Cure Leukaemia. Liam’s 13-year-old cousin, Harry Price, is currently battling a rare form of leukaemia and this song is dedicated to him.

The Co-op has brought together seven community groups for its Christmas ad, singing a cover of Blur’s Tender. The track has been released as a single with proceeds from downloads going to the Co-op Foundation, which helps young people beat loneliness.

Choirs with Purpose has released We All Stand Together featuring Michelle McManus, the first song from the album Stand Together, which is being released on 15 December. Choirs include The Missing People Choir, Homelink Carers Choir and the UK Hospices Choir. Sir Paul McCartney has waived all royalties from the single sales with proceeds going to charities including One Love Manchester Appeal and Missing People.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have teamed up with Gareth Malone, Imelda Staunton, Jason Manford and more to record a cover of Morecambe and Wise’s Bring Me Sunshine. Proceeds from the release, which is on 15 December, will go to the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

London band Captain Ska is launching a new political track this Christmas, out 15 December, in conjunction with the campaign group The People’s Assembly Against Austerity. The song is called Sons And Daughters, and proceeds will go towards the campaign group and used to buy supplies for food banks across the UK.

Chimney Farm International Dog Rescue is releasing “This won’t be forever” on 18 December, written, recorded and produced by one of its Kennel Managers, Rob Knowles and performed by volunteer, Ashley Sliceof Pye, and was written as a tribute to the dogs the charity meets every day.

Watch the 2017 Band Aid NI charity Christmas single. All money raised from jumper sales goes to Aspire NI 📺⬇️ https://t.co/CO4opCNmr7 pic.twitter.com/U3Os2x8oQg — Paulo Ross (@paulorossradio) December 4, 2017

Band Aid NI 2017 sees DUP leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Fein’s Orlaithi Flynn, X Factor star Eoghan Quigg and UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and other famous faces sing a charity version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You to raise funds for Aspire NI. The single cannot be formally released due to copyright restrictions but it is hoped that the video will raise awareness and donations for the charity.

Singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald has released This Christmas Day to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK. The single was written about Amy losing her grandmother to the illness.

Antiques experts James Braxton, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell from Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Flog It! have joined forces to release Christmas single Sleigh Ride! in aid of BBC Children In Need. All profits from sales will go to Children In Need, with a minimum of 50p from each one.

Eastenders June Brown is singing with Love Against the Machine in their Christmas charity single Love Is The Only Law, to be released on 17 December in support of the Albert Kennedy Trust. The single celebrates the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality and shows key figures and moments in LGBTQ history. Eastenders Star June Brown MBE, Union J singer Jaymi Hensley, Samantha Fox and a whole host of LGBTQI+ celebrities and young people have recorded a charity single and video to mark this special anniversary.

X Factor winners Rak-Su have released their winning single Dimelo with an eye on the number one Christmas slot. Shooting Star Chase and Together for Short Lives will both benefit from sales proceeds from the single.

BEAK, the project of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, has released a charity Christmas single ‘(Merry Xmas) Face The Future’. All money raised will go to The National Elf Service & The Mental Elf. Winner of the best video category (if there was one).

Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Children’s University has released its first charity Christmas single to help it raise funds. The 12 Months of Culture is a rewrite of the 12 Days of Christmas focusing on Hull: 2017’s City of Culture. It features a number of familiar Hull faces including BBC Look North’s Peter Levy and “Face of Hull” Kofi Smiles as well as more than 40 volunteers.

Suffolk-based community choir Pop Chorus have released their debut single Always, with funds raised going to help its local St Elizabeth Hospice. The single was recorded at Diss Corn Hall under the direction of Suffolk-based musician-producers Ian Curnow and Phil Harding who have worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Take That.

Listen out this morning for the #Teamreece single live on @TheBayOfficial! You can purchase your copy this Saturday (16th) from @ArndaleShopping! #gooddeedforchristmas pic.twitter.com/cBIYWuXj1Q — Team Reece (@TeamReeceHQ) December 13, 2017

Musicians from around Morecombe and Lancaster have recorded a single to raise funds for Team Reece, a charity set up to help children with cancer in the name of 11-year-old Reece Holt who has a rare form of brain cancer. The single is a cover of REM’s Everybody Hurts.

